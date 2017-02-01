CDLP × JONAS ÅKERLUND

​When starting CDLP, we had a vision to portray men that have the courage to follow their dreams – men who inspire us. Few men embody our definition of modern masculinity more than renowned film director Jonas Åkerlund – a trailblazer with a timeless and iconic personal style. Consequently he was a natural choice for our first collaborative edition garment.

With his distinctive storytelling and visually driven signature style that often pushes the boundaries of the status quo, Åkerlund is an internationally awarded director of music videos, commercials, documentaries, stage shows and feature films. Most famous for his work with Madonna, Prodigy, Metallica, Beyonce, Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney, Jonas has made his distinct mark on the film, music and art scene for the past 20 years.

The CDLP × Jonas Åkerlund Boxer Trunk is an all black premium men’s undergarment made of the finest quality Lyocell, an environmentally friendly fabric. It comes with a limited edition print of a Jonas Åkerlund photograph and a black mesh laundry bag in an all black signature box.

“I had a dream about black-on-black underwear in the finest quality fabrics, that treats my private parts with respect and dignity,” says Jonas Åkerlund of the collaboration.

See the film about Åkerlund above, presented together with Nowness.com. The collaboration edition is available for sale solely at Maxfield (US), Apartment (Germany), JUS (Sweden) and CDLP.com (Worldwide) from March 15th 2017.

Pre-order and read more about the product here.